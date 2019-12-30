Neutral Dollar Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $81,987.00 and $41,716.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.49 or 0.06036232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001243 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

