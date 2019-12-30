Neutron (NTRN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $110.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $539,095.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

