New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,256 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 424.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 426.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 1,800 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $27,936.00. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

