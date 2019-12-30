New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. New Relic posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders have sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in New Relic by 7,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Relic by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after purchasing an additional 337,891 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 723,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,621,000 after purchasing an additional 267,840 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 294,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in New Relic by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.19 and a beta of 0.98.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

