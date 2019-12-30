NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Short Interest Update

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NewLink Genetics by 182.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLNK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NLNK traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $2.40. 55,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. NewLink Genetics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

