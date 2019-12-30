Newton 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.84 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Newton has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Newton has a market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01337686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

