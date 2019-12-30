Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $10.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEXA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. 2,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 0.34. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.86 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

