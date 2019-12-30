Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 654,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.