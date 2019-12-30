Nextdc (ASX:NXT) Trading Up 0.3%

Nextdc Ltd (ASX:NXT) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$6.83 ($4.84) and last traded at A$6.77 ($4.80), 876,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,350,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.75 ($4.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.07, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.54.

Nextdc Company Profile (ASX:NXT)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers on-demand services to support outsourced data center infrastructure and cloud connectivity for enterprises; data center professional services for the project life cycle, including technical advisory, migration planning, project management, deliveries, building, and operational infrastructure support; on-site technical assistance services; and data center-as-a-service and connectivity-as-a-service service products.

