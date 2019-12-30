Nexus (NXS) Reaches Market Cap of $11.65 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit and Trade By Trade. Nexus has a market cap of $11.65 million and $91,657.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

