NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 140,500 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $3.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. NF Energy Saving has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. NF Energy Saving had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 164.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NF Energy Saving from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

