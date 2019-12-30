NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

