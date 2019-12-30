Nimiq (NIM) One Day Volume Hits $103,595.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $103,595.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,361.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.01818389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02894298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00590037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00631093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00064720 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00390831 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,071,788,532 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,538,532 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

