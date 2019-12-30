Nitro (NOX) Reaches Market Cap of $21,104.00

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Nitro has a total market capitalization of $21,104.00 and approximately $425.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Nitro has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00191866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.01321565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123255 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nitro Profile

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

