Noir (NOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market cap of $265,537.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.01324651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,236,748 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

