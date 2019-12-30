NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Achieves $267,607.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $267,607.00 and $570.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000996 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,650,605 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

