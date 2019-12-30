Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $4.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $20.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $23.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,503. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $237.08 and a 12 month high of $383.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.