NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Short Interest Update

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 57,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $354,203.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,820.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 67,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $434,931.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,237 shares of company stock worth $3,418,691 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,103,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 724,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,847,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

