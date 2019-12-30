NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.97

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 123749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 67,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $434,931.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,237 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,691.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.