NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.79

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.79 and last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 301143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a quick ratio of 50.88 and a current ratio of 51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.83.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Elizabeth Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total transaction of C$606,035.98. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total transaction of C$436,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,841,990.14. Insiders have sold 449,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,857 over the last 90 days.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

