NuBits Price Reaches $0.0431 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 6% against the dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $473,031.00 and approximately $2,524.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

