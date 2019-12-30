Nutritional High International (CNSX:EAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Nutritional High International Inc (CNSX:EAT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1421404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Nutritional High International Company Profile (CNSX:EAT)

Nutritional High International Inc focuses on manufacturing and distribution of cannabis oils, extracts, and edibles for medical and adult use purposes primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers cannabis-based vaping, concentrate, and infused edible products, such as vaporizer cartridges, cannabis oil syringes, and cannabis infused products that include chocolates, lozenges and mints, and others, as well as dab jars under the FL? brand name The company also distributes other branded cannabis products.

