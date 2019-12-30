nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. CL King started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Gabelli lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. 24,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 19.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.