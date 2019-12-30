Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 52,460.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

