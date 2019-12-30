OLXA Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (OLXA)

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One OLXA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, OLXA has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. OLXA has a market cap of $194,669.00 and $1.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OLXA

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. OLXA’s official website is www.olxacoin.com. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin. The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OLXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

