Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Down 9.2% in December

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 239,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEUS stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.96. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.28%.

ZEUS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

