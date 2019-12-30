OmiseGO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46.92 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00008558 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, BitBay, Kucoin and Liqui. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $87.53 million and approximately $46.92 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, GOPAX, Coinrail, Radar Relay, FCoin, Koinex, Tidex, B2BX, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Fatbtc, Crex24, Bittrex, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Liqui, IDAX, BX Thailand, OKEx, HitBTC, BitForex, DDEX, TOPBTC, Coinone, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Ovis, BitBay, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Ethfinex, BigONE, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, Bancor Network, CoinBene, Kucoin, Zebpay, BitMart, Hotbit, DragonEX, Coinnest, ABCC, Iquant, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Binance, Huobi, CoinEx, Kyber Network, Tokenomy, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Livecoin, Bit-Z, TDAX, C2CX, Exmo, ZB.COM, IDCM, Independent Reserve, COSS, Neraex, ChaoEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

