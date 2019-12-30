Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $115,448.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $730,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,809 shares of company stock worth $5,308,191 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 126,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 801.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 65,082 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

OMCL traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

