Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 100,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

OPK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,320. Opko Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $998.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Opko Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Opko Health by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Opko Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 348,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

