Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Short Interest Update

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 836,800 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 907,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. 5,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.