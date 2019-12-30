OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.35. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 2,683,516 shares traded.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Beacon Securities downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $367.02 million and a PE ratio of 37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $7,311,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

