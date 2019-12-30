Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after buying an additional 549,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 639,237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,766,000 after purchasing an additional 109,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,090. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

