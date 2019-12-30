Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) Insider Acquires C$12,000.00 in Stock

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) insider Christopher Geoffrey Lee-Barber acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,736,000.

CVE:OOO remained flat at $C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,401. Otis Gold Corp has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

Otis Gold Company Profile

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

