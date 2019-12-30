Own (CHX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $427,677.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Own token can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and DDEX. Over the last week, Own has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $427,677.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00191087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01300296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official website is weown.com.

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

