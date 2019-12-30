Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Short Interest Update

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 389,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OXFD opened at $16.54 on Monday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $486,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,460.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.