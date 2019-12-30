Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 18,167 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $582,070.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,314,000 after acquiring an additional 843,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,046,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,836,000 after purchasing an additional 417,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,099,000 after purchasing an additional 379,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 367,089 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

