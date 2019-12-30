Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report sales of $120.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.30 million and the highest is $124.00 million. Pacira Biosciences reported sales of $95.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year sales of $418.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.90 million to $423.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $497.37 million, with estimates ranging from $477.54 million to $527.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Insiders sold 81,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 379,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 141,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,427. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

