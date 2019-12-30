Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Pagerduty to a “top pick” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Pagerduty stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. Pagerduty has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. Pagerduty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,740,502 shares in the company, valued at $90,033,883.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,936.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

