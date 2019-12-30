Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $46.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 787,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $27,594,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. 8,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Palomar has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

