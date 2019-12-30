Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 10,010,000 shares. Approximately 33.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $30,542.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,338 shares in the company, valued at $363,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,735 shares of company stock valued at $218,806 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.28. 65,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,732. The company has a market cap of $146.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

