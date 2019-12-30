Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.39

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.39 and last traded at C$24.09, with a volume of 70918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.54.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$363.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc will post 2.6800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.36, for a total transaction of C$583,882.50. Also, Director Ronald Douglas Miller acquired 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.92 per share, with a total value of C$104,863.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,268,513.73. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,878.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

