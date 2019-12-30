PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0040

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox and Bilaxy. PCHAIN has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $134,170.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.67 or 0.06083901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,434,881 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, DDEX, Bibox, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

