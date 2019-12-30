PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.78 million, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.