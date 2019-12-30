PeepCoin (PCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $121.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 15% against the dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $213,588.00 and $121.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001797 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 119,369,570,518 coins and its circulating supply is 80,169,570,518 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.