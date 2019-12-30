Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 6,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 829,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.82%.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 32.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,443,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after acquiring an additional 365,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

