Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $56.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,693,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,196,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 250.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the period. 42.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAG opened at $50.66 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

