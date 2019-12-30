People (CVE:PEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.01

People Corp (CVE:PEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.01 and last traded at C$9.97, with a volume of 4514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of People from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 target price on shares of People and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.51 million and a P/E ratio of -39.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.93.

About People (CVE:PEO)

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

