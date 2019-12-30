Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Hits $0.0051

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif and Tux Exchange. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $524.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pepe Cash Token Profile

Pepe Cash’s genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders.

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

