Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $120,957.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Perrigo by 295.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 343.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 43.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

