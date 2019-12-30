Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 119940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

